Cambodia Lifts Travel Ban On Indians, Foreigners From India

PHNOM PENH, Aug 7 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia yesterday, lifted a ban on travellers from India, after the latter has seen a dramatic fall in new COVID-19 cases, the kingdom’s Health Minister, Mam Bunheng said, in a statement.

Cambodian Prime Minister, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, approved the lifting of the ban, Bunheng said, adding that, the ban removal will take effect from today onwards.

The Southeast Asian country banned all Indian nationals and foreign passengers travelling through India from entering Cambodia in late Apr, to curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Cambodia has been enduring the third wave of COVID-19 community transmission since Feb 20.

The kingdom registered 588 new infections yesterday, pushing the national case total to 80,813, with 1,526 fatalities, and 74,045 recoveries, the health ministry said.– NNN-AKP

Source: NAM News Network