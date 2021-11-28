Cambodia Receives Nearly 200,000 Doses of Moderna Vaccine via COVAX Facility

Cambodia received this evening 188,160 doses of U.S.-made Moderna COVID-19 vaccine via COVAX Facility.

The vaccine’s arrival was welcomed at Phnom Penh International Airport by H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health; Dr. Li Ailan, WHO Representative in Cambodia; and Ms. Foroogh Foyouzat, Representative of UNICEF in Cambodia.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, they encouraged Cambodians to get vaccinated and continue to stick to the health safety rules, especially the Three Dos, Three Don’ts measure.

According to H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath, more COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Cambodia before the end of this year.

With the newly arrived vaccines, Cambodia has now more than 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from purchases and donations: 7,800,000 doses of Sinopharm, 29,124,800 doses of Sinovac, 2,063,000 doses of AstraZeneca, 1,064,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson, and 188,160 doses of Moderna.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press