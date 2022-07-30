Cambodia, S. Korea Army Cooperation Promotion

Cambodia supports the promotion of army cooperation with the Republic of Korea to bring it to a new level.

The intention was expressed by H.E. Gen. Sem Sovanny, Director General of the National Centre for Peacekeeping Forces, Mines and Explosive Remnants of War Clearance (NPMEC) in a meeting with Colonel Chung Naksam, outgoing Military Attaché of the Republic of Korea to Cambodia here in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

H.E. Gen. Sem Sovanny underlined the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Cambodia and S. Korea on the peace keeping cooperation under the UN framework.

The MoU focused on a joint collaboration on exchanging of exposure visits under the peace keeping framework including mutual visits of technical units.

The agreement also covers research and education communication between the two armies, added the director general.

He also spoke highly of Colonel Chung Naksam’s two-year military diplomatic mission in Cambodia, and welcomed new Military Attaché Colonel Park Symantec in the Kingdom.

Early on July 25, Colonel Chung Naksam also paid a farewell visit to H.E. Gen. Vong Pisen, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press