Cambodia Supports Regional Effort to Review Possibility for International Tourism Reopening

Cambodia along with other ASEAN countries has supported the regional plan to review the possibility for reopening the international tourism market with assured safety, trust, and confidence.

The consensus was emphasised in the 3rd ASEAN tourism crisis communication working group meeting recently to discuss and evaluate the impacts of COVID-19 crisis on ASEAN tourism, and the tourism recovery plans.

H.E. Thong Rathsak, Director General of Tourism Development and International Cooperation General Department of the Ministry of Tourism and President of ASEAN NTOs (National Tourism Organisations) Meeting represented Cambodian side in the virtual meeting.

Other participants include ASEAN NTOs of the ASEAN member countries, and representatives from ASEANTA (ASEAN Tourism Association), Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), ASEAN-US Business Council (US-ABC), and World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

In the meeting, ASEAN countries also agreed to increase ASEAN tourism cooperation and reaffirmed the support for Cambodia’s road map to restore and promote tourism sector during and after COVI-19 approved in May this year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press