Cambodia, Thailand Appreciate Good Bilateral Cooperation

Cambodia and Thailand have highly appreciated good bilateral cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

The appreciation was exchanged in a meeting between Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng and newly appointed Thai Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Cherdkiat ATTHAKOR at the ministry in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

Samdech Sar Kheng welcomed H.E. Cherdkiat ATTHAKOR and congratulated him on his appointment to this important role, stressing that Thailand and Cambodia share a long border and are both members of ASEAN.

Therefore, both countries have a very close relationship at all levels.

The Thai ambassador expressed his commitment to building on the success of his predecessors in elevating the close tie between the two countries to the next level.

He highlighted the importance of border crossing facilitation, the strengthening of security cooperation to fight against transnational crimes, and extended cooperation on disaster relief and management.

H.E. Cherdkiat ATTHAKOR also thanked Samdech Sar Kheng for Cambodia's assistance in rescuing Thai victims of human trafficking and returning them to their homeland.

