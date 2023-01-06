Cambodia, Thailand Team Up to Combat Online Scams

Cambodia and Thailand have been working closely to crack down on online criminal gangs operating in Cambodia that have been targeting victims in Thailand.

National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT) quoted Thai Digital Economy and Society Minister H.E. Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn as saying that the ministry has made significant progress in suppressing these scam call centres over the past year with the help of Cambodian authorities.

A working group consisting of agencies from both countries has used information from victims to locate the criminal gangs and make arrests, with technology being used to identify the suspects and block their internet connections before the arrests.

H.E. Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn noted that the close cooperation between the two countries has made the crackdown more effective and is expected to eventually rid Cambodia of these fraudulent groups.

After being arrested, NNT said, the fraudsters are transferred to Thailand for prosecution. The frauds, which the ministry refers to as “hybrid scams,” often involve the creation of fake social media accounts and websites that are used to deceive victims into transferring money to a fake investment platform.

According to NNT, since 2021, Cambodian authorities have rescued 850 Thai nationals lured to scam call operation bases in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press