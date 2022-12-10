Cambodia, Thailand to Boost Border Mine Clearance Cooperation

The Cambodian Mine action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) and the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) have agreed to boost cooperation on mine clearance along the border between the two countries.

The agreement was made in a meeting between Cambodian Senior Minister and First Vice President of CMAA H.E. Ly Thuch and H.E. Gen. Supathat Narindarabhakdi, Director General of TMAC in Phnom Penh this week.

H.E. Ly Thuch highly valued the cooperation as well as the technical assistance for the benefit of the two nations.

Thailand will continue the humanitarian activity in Cambodia to achieve its mine-free status by 2025.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press