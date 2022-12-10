PM: Tourism Sector, the Market for Farmers and Producers

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has appealed to all concerned parties to make the whole tourism sector the market for farmers and producers.

The Cambodian Premier thus advised the Ministry of Tourism to work closely with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and other stakeholders to work on this matter.

“We must boost production to supply to tourists, as an objective of ‘the on-site export’. Our citizens have many opportunities to serve and meet the needs of international tourists, gradually returning to Cambodia, along with millions of domestic tourists. We must strive to promote production with a good standard to serve the tourism sector, particularly, to create a green belt in the tourist sites,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen said at the official opening ceremony of the 9th Sea Festival in Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk province this evening.

Besides, he recommended relevant ministries-institutions to continue to give priority to developing coastal areas, building necessary infrastructure to support the tourism sector, and connecting one area to another by roadways, railways and airways.

He also re-appealed to the authorities of the four coastal provinces (Preah Sihanouk, Kep, Kampot and Koh Kong) together with the local citizens to unite to maintain the reputation as a club member of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World, and to deserve the title of “The Rising Star of the Southwest”.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press