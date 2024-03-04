Cambodia, the Philippines to Further Tighten Trade, Defence and Connectivity Cooperation



Cambodia and the Philippines have agreed to continue to strengthen and expand their cooperation in the areas of trade, defence and connectivity.

Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and H.E. Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr, President of the Republic of the Philippines, made the agreement in their bilateral meeting in Melbourne on Mar. 4, on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations.

In the field of trade, the two leaders agreed to coordinate and boost rice exports from Cambodia to the Philippines and to further link both countries’ private sector in order to increase their trade opportunities.

For defence cooperation, Samdech Thipadei and H.E. Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr spoke highly of the past cooperation, with a commitment to continue strengthening and expanding cooperation toward bilateral joint military drill in the future.

Regarding connectivity, both sides noted the imp

ortance of tourism, and agreed to study and promote additional flights and connections to various tourist destinations between the two countries.

Besides, the two leaders discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse