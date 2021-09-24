Cambodia, Timor-Leste Boost Bilateral Collaboration

Cambodia and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste have pledged to further boost bilateral collaboration in all sectors.

The commitment was made in a recent meeting in Kandal province between Mr. Kim Rithy, Deputy Governor of Kandal province and H.E. Ermenegildo Kupa Lopes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste to Cambodia .

H.E. Ermenegildo Kupa Lopes visited Cambodia’s Kandal province to expose to the progress in province, especially in industry, services and tourism sectors.

The diplomat spoke highly of the good relations between the two countries, stressing that Cambodia and Timor-Leste had similarly passed through from the flame of war.

He profoundly thanked the Royal Government of Cambodia for its support for Timor-Leste as a member of ASEAN.

From his end, Mr. Kim Rithy briefed his visitor that Kandal province is adjacent to Phnom Penh capital, which is an economic, trade, service and cultural centre.

The vision of the province, he continued, is to transform from an agriculture-based to an industry-based economy, with focus on services and tourism.

He hoped the province will soon attract more investors, as it is now working hard to promote human resource development.

The deputy governor of Kandal province also accepted the Timor-Leste side’s request for the visit of the province’s delegation to Timor-Lester when the crisis of COVID-19 eases.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press