Local Airline Supported to Welcome Foreign Tourists

Cambodia has supported local airline to prepare for reopening flights to welcome national and international passengers to the country with required safety guideline.

H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism made the point when receiving Mr. Koo Taeoh, General Manager of a local airline branded Sky Angkor Airlines here in Phnom Penh early this week.

The minister continued that Cambodia is getting ready to officially reopen for vaccinated tourists and the visitors will be required for only 7-day quarantine at Cambodia’s certain tourism destinations.

The Royal Government of Cambodia is working hard in fighting against COVID-19 and restoring the country’s tourism sector by putting forth a roadmap on tourism restoration and recovery during and after COVID-19, master plan for tourism development in Siem Reap and Mondulkiri provinces and strategic plan on safe tourism reopening amid COVID-19, he added.

From his end, Mr. Koo Taeoh pledged to work with airline firms in South Korea and China to disseminate the update on Cambodia tourism reopening to attract both Korean and Chinese visitors to the country.

He also informed the minister the firm’s investment projects in new tourism products in Siem Reap province that will attract more international visitors to the historical and cultural site.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press