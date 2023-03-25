Cambodia, Timor-Leste Reflect Bilateral Cooperation

Cambodia and Timor-Leste have reflected and exchanged appreciation of bilateral cooperation and mutual support.

The reflection took place recently on the sidelines of the 29th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat (29th AEM Retreat) between H.E. Pan Sorasak, Cambodian Minister of Commerce and H.E. Jose Lucas do Carmo da Silva, Minister of Tourism, Trade and Industry of Timor-Leste at Plataran Heritage Hotel in Indonesia.

H.E. Pan Sorasak and H.E. Jose Lucas do Carmo da Silva took stock of the growing bilateral relationship, increasing two-way trade, and optimism of direct flight resumption between the two countries in a near future.

H.E. Pan Sorasak renewed Cambodia’s deep appreciation of the important role of the private sector of the two countries and its significant contribution to promoting socio-economic development and increasing growth.

H.E. Jose Lucas do Carmo da Silva thanked Cambodia for supporting Timor-Leste memberbership of ASEAN and will encourage meetings between the two countries’ chambers of commerce, especially through visit exchanges to explore the possibility of enhancing cooperation in various fields.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)