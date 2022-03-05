Cambodia to Foster Trade Collaboration with Oman

Cambodia and Oman are committed to foster bilateral trade collaboration between the two countries.

The commitment was made in a meeting between H.E. Ms. Tekreth Kamrang, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Commerce and H.E. Saleh Mohamed Ahmed al-Suqri, newly appointed Ambassador of Oman to Cambodia at the ministry on Wednesday.

H.E. Ms. Tekreth Kamrang was positive that H.E. Saleh Mohamed Ahmed al-Suqri, during his diplomatic mission in Cambodia, will support the initiative and make it possible.

She also encouraged Omani investors to join regional supply chains and invest in Cambodia’s potential products including rice, rubber, banana, electronics travel goods, and textiles.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Ahmed al-Suqri responded with Oman’s high commitment to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation, especially in trade, tourism, and sea transport with Cambodia.

H.E. Ambassador also proposed exchange visits of leaders and businessmen for various exhibitions of the two countries and formalisation of agreement on bilateral cooperation priorities.

Bilateral trade between Cambodia and Oman topped US$ 5.5 million in 2021.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press