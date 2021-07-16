Cambodia to Vaccinate Children Aged from 12-17

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning reaffirmed that Cambodia will vaccinate the children aged from 12 to 17 years old soon.

In a special voice message this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said there are around 2 million children between 12 and 17 years old in Cambodia, so the country needs 4 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccination of younger citizens can be done after the end or at the same time as that of the 18 years and over, currently in progress, he stressed.

Phnom Penh capital and Kandal province remain the priority, followed by Preah Sihanouk province, he said.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen called on all parents and guardians to be ready to bring their children to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so as to build community immunity for socio-economic resumption, especially school reopening mainly from secondary level up.

The vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 years old will be conducted on a voluntary basis, underlined Samdech Techo Prime Minister.

As of yesterday, 5,417,348 adult people have got their first jab, or 54.17 percent of the planned 10 million people, among them 4,036,510 have been fully vaccinated.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen reminded people of strict adherence to health preventive measures, especially the 3 Dos and 3 Don’ts, even though they have already been vaccinated.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press