COVID-19: 889 New Infections; Tally 65,500

Cambodia detected 889 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this morning; the tally stood at 65,500.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, 207 of the new infections are imported, and the rest are locally transmitted cases connected to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

At the same time, 849 more patients have successfully recovered; the total cured patients in the Kingdom rose to 57,027.

Besides, 27 more deaths were registered; bringing the death toll to 1.052.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press