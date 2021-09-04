Cambodia Urges for More Cooperation to Address Energy, Climate and Environmental Issues

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has appealed for more cooperation as addressing energy, climate and environmental issues is a difficult task that requires participations with high responsibility and commitment from all stakeholders.

“I would like to call for the strengthening of international dialogue and cooperation among stakeholders to create a common green and sustainable future without leaving anyone behind,” Samdech Techo Prime Minister said this morning in his remarks at the two-day Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum 2021 via pre-recorded video.

The Cambodian Premier also called for political commitment from all countries to participate at full capacity at their respective development stages to promote green growth, reduce carbon emissions, and ensure that all citizens have access to sustainable low-carbon energy at affordable prices.

“At the same time, I would like to encourage mutual assistances in the spirit of solidarity, especially through technology transfer and financing, particularly to low-income countries,” he continued.

Although Cambodia is a country with a low level of development, the Royal Government of Cambodia is highly committed and has set energy, climate and environmental issues as an essential and long-term policy agenda under the principle of “Common But Differentiated Responsibilities”, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said.

In fact, he recalled, on Dec. 31, 2020, Cambodia submitted an Updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), with a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 64.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030 in the fields of forestry, energy, industry, agriculture and waste management.

Furthermore, Cambodia has been working on a long-term carbon-neutral strategy, expected to be completed by the end of 2021, he added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press