Cambodian PM Highlights Importance of Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum 2021

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has spoken highly of the importance of Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum 2021.

“While the whole world has been combating COVID-19, this forum is a reminder that we should not neglect energy, climate and environmental issues which require continued attention and responsibility through constant consideration in finding common global solutions,” said this morning the Cambodian Premier in his remarks at the two-day forum via pre-recorded video.

Also, he continued, in the context that many countries have been preparing socio-economic recovery plans, this forum will provide a good opportunity to accelerate the development of low-carbon energy to address energy, climate and environmental issues, as well as to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement Targets.

Indeed, energy, climate and environmental issues, particularly climate change, remain a major and hot challenge for humanity as a whole, and continue to threaten human health, food security, socio-economic infrastructures and the whole ecosystems, especially by causing natural disasters such as floods and wildfires, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said, adding that this reflects the need for “a quick, fair and equitable energy revolution to shift from the production and use of high-carbon energy towards the production and use of clean, renewable and more efficient energy”.

At the same time, he stressed, the development of low-carbon energy, such as clean coal technology, the use of carbon storage technology, the use of technologies for hydrogen production from coals and so on, will be an essential method to combat climate change on a large scale.

“Cambodia has also carefully taken note of China’s initiative to develop and launch its National Carbon Trading Market. Cambodia has been successful in participating in the Voluntary Carbon Market for many years and is preparing some more works under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change,” he said.

Cambodia considers carbon credit a vital source of sustainable financing for greenhouse gas emission reduction activities, and we are open to partnerships with interested countries and the private sector, Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined.

Hosted by the People’s Republic of China on Sept. 3-4, the Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum 2021 is held with the significant theme “Energy, Climate and Environment”.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press