Cambodian Economy Still Strong Despite Feb. 20 Outbreak

Cambodia’s economy remains strong despite the Feb. 20 community outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown of Phnom Penh capital and Takhmao town of Kandal province in April.

H.E. Vongsey Vissoth, Delegate Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Permanent Secretary of State for Economy and Finance, made the remarks here at Phnom Penh International Airport this morning while welcoming the arrival of 1 million more doses of Sinovac vaccine.

Cambodian exports in the first five months of this year rose by 17 percent, he explained, adding that the garment exports were about the same amount as in the first five months of 2020.

But, he continued, the export of non-garment products such as electronic component, bicycles, solar panels, … and agricultural products saw a remarkable increase of 52 percent, which reflects the economic diversification of Cambodia.

According to a report from the General Department of Customs and Excise at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Cambodia exported US$4,428 million worth of products in the first quarter of this year. The agricultural and non-garment exports were on the rising trend.

