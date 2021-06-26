PM Marks National Day Against Drug Abuse

Cambodian Premier marks the National Day Against Drug Abuse this year on June 26 with a reminder to his fellow Cambodia to stay away from illicit drug and be vigilant with COVID-19.

The Prime Minister, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen disseminated his message for the day, themed “No illicit drug and no COVID-19, the community will be safe and develop”.

The observance of the event this year focused primarily on educational campaign especially through social media platforms.

It is essential to keep reminding the public about the harms of illegal drug use along with attention to the threat by COVID-19 within families, workplaces and communities so as to ensure safe communities ready for further development, wrote Samdech Techo Prime Minister.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also highlighted key achievements by the endeavour of the Royal Government of Cambodia in intervening drug abuse cases.

In 2020, 461 drug-related crimes were cracked down with 21,566 suspects arrested and 3,875 kilogrammes of different kinds of illicit drugs confiscated.

At the same time, he continued, 19,597 victims who were drug addicts were sent to rehabilitation centres, and many have recovered and well reintegrated back to their families and communities.

They have also been equipped with life skills as means for their future survival.

