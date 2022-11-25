Cambodian NA President: Success of 43rd AIPA General Assembly Reflects Joint Efforts and International Solidarity

The successful hosting of the 43rd General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Cambodia has derived from joint endeavours and international solidarity.

The remark was made by Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia, and also Chair of the 43rd AIPA, at a Solidarity Dinner he hosted in honour of his counterparts and senior representatives of legislative bodies from ASEAN member States, at Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel on Nov. 24.

The gathering (at the 43rd AIPA General Assembly) reflected the success and experience in the control of COVID-19 pandemic, which thus showed that “Common Issue Requires Joint Solution,” and joint efforts and international solidarity are the main factors to deal with common issues in both the region and the world.

Samdech Heng Samrin was convinced that the role of AIPA, the regional legislative body, will be further enhanced to be stronger, more dynamic and more effective, which will further contribute to building a peaceful, prosperous, resilient, sustainable and inclusive ASEAN Community.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press