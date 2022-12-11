Cambodian PM Leaves for Europe Tour

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Chair of ASEAN 2022, is leading a high-level delegation to attend and co-chair the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of ASEAN-EU Dialogue Relations with H.E. Charles MICHEL, President of the European Council, in Brussels, Belgium on Dec. 14.

The Premier was seen off at Phnom Penh International Airport tonight by Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and many other senior government officials.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Plenary Session of the Commemorative Summit will review the existing ASEAN-EU cooperation and chart the course for future direction of the ASEAN-EU relations. Leaders are expected to focus their discussion on how to promote economic and people-to-people exchanges, digital transformation, connectivity, ensure green transition, energy and food security, and sustainable development. Leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern and interest.

On the margins of the Commemorative Summit, many side-events will be held, including the C-Suite Luncheon, the 10th ASEAN-EU Business Summit, ASEAN-EU Youth Summit, and Celebrating ASEAN-EU People-to-People Cooperation on Higher Education.

Prior to the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit, Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN Sen will pay a working visit to the French Republic. H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of France, will receive Samdech Techo Prime Minister at the Élysée Palace, and will host a working dinner in his honour. Samdech Techo will also participate in a Conference “Standing with the Ukrainian people”, meet the Movement of Entrepreneurship of France and Vinci Airport.

During his stay in Brussels, Samdech Techo Prime Minister is expected to have bilateral meetings with some European Leaders. He will also have a working breakfast with H.E. Mr. Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, and H.E. Mr. Phankham Viphavanh, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN SEN will also meet with Cambodian compatriots residing in Europe

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press