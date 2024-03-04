Cambodian PM Receives CEO of Aegros and Freshstart Logistics in Melbourne



Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, held talks in Melbourne on Mar. 4 with Mr. Daniel Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Aegros Limited and Fresh Start Logistics Pty Ltd., on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations.

In the meeting, Mr. Daniel Phillips told Samdech Thipadei of his company, saying that it has business operations around the world, particularly in many countries in Asia, focusing on transport, logistics, supply chain, and warehousing services.

The CEO said Aegros is a subsidiary of Freshstart Group, a company that specialises in health, technology and energy, and the company is seeking investment opportunities in Cambodia in many areas, including logistics, energy, and health.

In reply, Samdech Thipadei Prime Minister informed his guest on Cambodia’s investment potential and policies and regulations in support of investment environment in the country.

The Premier encouraged

the company to continue discussions with partners in Cambodia regarding the company’s intention to invest in the health sector and to cooperate with relevant Cambodian ministries and institutions, especially the Ministry of Health.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse