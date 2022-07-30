Cambodian PM Receives President of VFF Central Committee

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here at the Peace Palace this morning visiting Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) H.E. Do Van Chien.

According to H.E. Sry Thamrong, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, the two sides congratulated each other on the successful efforts in combating the COVID-19 spread, leading to the country’s reopening and resumption of socio-economic activities.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen lauded Vietnam on the successful hosting of the 31st SEA Games in May this year, while H.E. Do Van Chien wished Cambodia success in hosting the 32nd SEA Games in 2023.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also spoke highly of the visit of H.E. Do Van Chien in Cambodia, stressing that the visit will further strengthen the good relationship between both countries, parties and fronts, particularly at the time when Cambodia and Vietnam are celebrating the 55th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his satisfaction with the achievement in border marker planting work between the two countries and pushed both sides to complete the remaining 16 percent as soon as possible.

The Cambodian Premier recalled the mutual support between the two fronts, adding that next year will mark the 45th founding anniversary of the Kampuchea United Front for National Salvation, currently known as the Solidarity Front of the Development of Cambodian Motherland, and on the occasion, the remains of 49 Cambodian National Salvation soldiers who have lost their lives in the cause of national liberation from the Pol Pot genocidal regime will be repatriated from Vietnam.

For his part, H.E. Do Van Chien conveyed greetings from the Vietnamese top leaders to Samdech Techo Hun Sen. He congratulated the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on its landslide victory in the recent Commune/Sangkat Council Election and wished CPP more success in the general elections next year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press