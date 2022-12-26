Cambodian PM Supports eBook

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has confirmed that he is one of the main supporters of electronic book (eBook).

“Most of my own books and some documents have been uploaded to my eBook,” the Cambodian Premier said while he and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Wang Wentian were presiding the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction and upgrading of the 95.27-kilometre-long National Road No. 41 in Kampong Speu province this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said eBook had been installed on his handphones and tablet.

eBook, is a book publication similar to a printed book, but in digital form, readable on the flat-panel display of computers or handheld devices.

It was introduced in the 2000s, when a trend of print and eBook sales moving to the Internet, where readers buy traditional paper books and e-books on websites using e-commerce systems.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press