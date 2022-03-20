Cambodian PM to Attend Asia-Pacific Water Forum in Japan

– Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will attend the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit (APWS) in Japan.

The information was shared by the Cambodian Premier at a joint press conference held here at the Peace Palace this evening following his bilateral meeting with visiting H.E. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan.

The international event will take place in Kumamoto city, Japan on April 23-24, 2022 under the theme of “Water for Sustainable Development –Best Practices and the Next Generation”.

The 4th APWS will bring together high-level delegates including heads of states and representatives from international organisations in the Asia-Pacific region to discuss various water-related issues.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press