Cambodian Prime Minister Shares Strong Message against Extremism Policy

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister and President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), this morning shared his strong message against the extremism policy.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 44th anniversary of January 7 Victory Day (1979 – 2023) at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the Cambodian people must work together to preserve all the nation’s achievements in all circumstances.

In this spirit, he continued, we are all determined to safeguard the hard-earned peace and national unity from being destroyed by any person or power, he stressed.

“At this point, I would like to emphasise to our compatriots that we must get rid of the extremism policy – carried out by traitors and their factions who are fleeing abroad – from our society, and we must not let it continue to pollute our society, destroy our progress and cause division that may lead to a new disaster for our nation,” he said.

“Any person or political party that serves the extremism policy of the ‘convicted traitor’ must change their actions in time, otherwise they will face legal measure,” the Premier added.

The spirit of January 7 is immortal in the hearts of all Cambodians and all generations to come, he said, underlining that we are all committed to keeping the spirit of January 7 stronger and brighter.

“The past 44 years were the 44 years of solidarity, the 44 years of heroic struggle and the 44 years of victory for the Cambodian people,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined. “Our struggle has turned our homeland from a killing field into a land of progress with great pride, which has increased our trust and strengthened our resolve to attain new achievements in boosting socio-economic development and building our bright future for our descendants for generations to come, without the recurrence of wars, divisions, and genocide like in the past.

Of course, he continued, there are still many obstacles and difficulties ahead, but nothing can stop us as long as we are united in our efforts to move forward with all our physical and spiritual strength, on the right path, as we have already gone through. We should remember that the internal factor of our nation is the determining factor of victory, while the external factor is just an influence. In this sense, a nation that is united in its determination to defend its independence and freedom cannot be defeated by any external force.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister reaffirmed that improving the people’s living standard is an essential goal of the Royal Government led by the Cambodian People’s Party through the effective implementation of all policies and measures to further socio-economic development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press