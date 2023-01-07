Ministry, AmCham Cambodia Look Into Judiciary Cooperation

The Ministry of Justice and the American Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (AmCham Cambodia) have discussed possible judiciary cooperation.

The discussion took place between H.E. Koeut Rith, Minister of Justice and Mr. Anthony Jonh Galliano, President of AmCham Cambodia here in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

Mr. Anthony Jonh Galliano also introduced newly formed AmCham Cambodia’s legal commission to the minister.

H.E. Koeut Rith welcomed possible cooperation with the AmCham Cambodia’s legal commission and looked forward for the next step.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press