Cambodian Top Leaders Send Congratulory Messages to His Majesty the King

On the occasion of the 17th anniversary of Coronation Day, Cambodian leaders and people extended their congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, President of the Senate, Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly, and Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen wished the monarch good health and longevity.

They also emphasised peace, stability and development in all domains in Cambodia under the cool shade of the His Majesty the King.

His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni succeeded to the throne on Oct. 29, 2004 by a vote of the Council of the Throne and following the late King-Father Norodom Sihanouk’s abdication.

To mark the Coronation Day, Oct. 29 is set to be a public holiday by the Royal Government of Cambodia for all civil servants as well as employees and workers in the private sector.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press