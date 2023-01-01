Cambodians Celebrate New Year without Fear

Cambodian people have celebrated their New Year without neither fear nor distractions from war, but with safety and joys.

The remarks were made this morning by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen at a get-together with the victims of sexual assaults and trafficking at the Tom Dy Centre of AFESIP-Cambodia, located in village 24, Sangkat Prey Sar, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

“Last night, many people went out to celebrate their New Year’s Eve. This is an achievement of our hard-earned peace,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined.

The Premier also expressed his satisfaction with the fact that Cambodia celebrated the New Year with progress and development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press