Cambodia’s Five Cities Sign Indore 3R Declaration

Five cities of Cambodia and five countries in Asian region have signed on an Indore 3R Declaration on “the Goals of Clean Water, Clean Land and Clean Air”.

The signing ceremony took place on Feb. 8 in Siem Reap province under the framework of the 11th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific.

H.E. Sao Sopheap, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Environment presided over the ceremony.

According to the Ministry of Environment, the Cambodian five cities are Sen Monorom, Pursat, Kep, Sihanoukville, and Siem Reap.

Other five countries signed the Indore 3R Declaration are Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

To date, 46 countries in Asia and the Pacific region have signed the Indore 3R Declaration.

Cambodia is hosting the 11th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific in Siem Reap province from Feb. 8 to 10 under the theme “Interacting Circular Economy in Major Development Sectors Toward Achieving Zero Waste Societies and the SDGs”.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press