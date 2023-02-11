Minister Calls on Joint Effort to Address Plastic Waste Issues

Cambodian Minister of Environment has called on all Asian Pacific regional countries to join hands in addressing emerging waste management issues, especially the plastic waste.

The Minister H.E. Say Samal made the call in the opening ceremony of the 11th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific at Sokha Siem Reap on Feb. 8 under the theme “Interacting Circular Economy in Major Development Sectors Toward Achieving Zero Waste Societies and the SDGs”.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has put forth policies, regulations as well as technical and financial resources and is highly committed to resolving the challenges, he underlined.

The ministry approved the long-term strategy for carbon neutrality, national policies and strategic plans for green growth, guidelines on green building, strategic plans and economic action plans and beyond, added the minister.

Cambodia is also applying 3R waste management programmes such as environment-friendly schools, smart cities, and plastic bag use reduction as the waste will bring about long-term social and economic harms.

Cambodia is hosting the 11th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific attended by environment ministers and delegates from 38 countries in Asia and the Pacific region.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press