Cambodia’s Gold Refinery Reaches 210Kg

Gold refinery in Cambodia has reached 210kg since the first commercial gold operation officially launched in June this year, according to Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Renaissance Minerals Cambodia Limited, a subsidiary of Australia-listed Emerald Resources NL, has so far shipped the semi-final gold ore of 59kg abroad for purification.

The second shipment of another 100kg gold ore will happen soon, said Director General of the General Department of Mineral Resources H.E. Yos Monirath, adding that the purified gold bar will be sold at the international markets.

The Cambodia’s gold exploration located in the O’ Kvau region of Keo Seima district in Mondulkiri province is expected to refine 3 tonnes of gold ore per year for the first eight years.

Cambodia expects to receive US$40 million in royalties and taxes from the precious metal for the national budget.

