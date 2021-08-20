Cambodia’s Donations Delivered to Myanmar

The Royal Government of Cambodia’s donations of US$200,000 in cash and medical equipment, including 3 million Face Masks, 500,000 Rapid Tests, Personal Protection Equipment-PPE 2,000 sets, 100 units of Oxygen Concentrator, 20 units of Ventilator Machine and 20 units of Patient Monitor + Accessories have been handed over to Myanmar.

The official handover ceremony took place at Nay Pyi Taw International Airport this morning under the presidency of H.E. Prof. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health of Cambodia, and H.E. Thet Khaing Win, Minister of Health of Myanmar.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Prof. Mam Bunheng said this is a modest expression of sentiment and solidarity of the people of Cambodia toward the people of Myanmar in this time of unprecedented challenge to health safety and human security.

For his part, H.E. Thet Khaing Win extended his sincere gratitude and deep appreciation for the continuous and unwavering support provided by Cambodia for Myanmar.

Both ministers also spoke highly of the long-lasting friendship and good cooperation between the both nations in the bilateral and multilateral frameworks, for peace, security, sustainable development and mutual benefits of the two peoples.

Besides the donations, Cambodia has reconfirmed its pledge of US$100,000 for the ASEAN humanitarian assistance to Myanmar through AHA Centre.

On the other hand, the Cambodian Red Cross (CRC) also donated US$100,000 to the Myanmar Red Cross Society to support its humanitarian mission during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In November last year, the Royal Government of Cambodia provided Myanmar with more than 2 million facemasks and some medical materials to contribute with the latter’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press