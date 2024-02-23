Cambodia’s Intervention against Enforced Disappearance Appreciated



The Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED) has appreciated Cambodia’s effective implementation of the International Convention for Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED).

The appreciation was reflected in the outcome of a review meeting on the first national report of the ICPPED implementation, released on Feb. 21.

The CED recognised Cambodia’s effort and commitment in carrying out the convention and is ready to technically support the country to bring the work to a new height.

The CED’s 26th session was the CED’s regular mechanism to follow up on the rollout of all regulations as stated in the convention.

It aimed to exchange mutual excellence and experience, settle facing problems, and further promote cooperation among the convention’s state parties and CED’s members to accelerate the implementation of the convention.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse