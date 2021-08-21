Construction of 38 Streets in Siem Reap Expected to Complete Later This Year

The construction project of 38 streets in Siem Reap provincial city has been now 70 percent complete, pointed out Senior Minister H.E. Sun Chanthol in a meeting of Infrastructure and Regional Integration Technical Working Group (IRITWG) held yesterday in hybrid format.

The construction project is expected to finish later this year, underlined H.E. Sun Chanthol, also and Minister of Public Work and Transport.

The Royal Government of Cambodia is paying special attention to the development of Siem Reap province which is a top tourist attraction in Cambodia to further promote tourism and the local and national economy wounded by COVID-19 crisis.

With an estimated cost of about US$150 million, the construction project began on Nov. 30, 2020 under the presidency of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Once the construction finished, Siem Reap will become a smart and potential tourism city set by the Royal Government as a core national development zone and a cultural, historical and natural tourism destination.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press