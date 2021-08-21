COVID-19: 519 New Cases, 553 Newly Recovered Patients Recorded

The COVID-19 new infections and recovered cases in Cambodia are quite similar, around 500 cases this morning, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The same source reported 519 new cases of COVID-19, of which 185 were imported, and the rest were locally transmitted cases connected to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

The national counts therefore rose to 88,242, including 13,804 imported cases, the press release added.

Meanwhile, the ministry announced 553 new recoveries and 15 new deaths; bringing the total cured cases and death toll to 83,851 and 1,762, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press