Construction of Over US$114 million Bridge in Kratie Province Kicks Off

A 1,761-metre-long and 13.5-metre-wide bridge across the Mekong River in Kratie province officially kicked off this morning and is expected to complete in 2026.

The groundbreaking ceremony was presided over by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and H.E. Wang Wentian, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia.

At an estimated cost of over US$114 million, a concessional loan from the Government of the People’s Republic of China and a budget of the Royal Government of Cambodia, the bridge is located in Talus village, Bos Leav commune, Chetr Borei district.

This is a fruit of the excellent relationship between Cambodia and China, underlined the Premier in his remarks on the occasion, adding that the bridge will be the longest bridge built under China’s financial support.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen on behalf of the Royal Government and people of Cambodia expressed profound thanks to the Government and people of China for their key contribution to the development of Cambodia, especially the construction of physical infrastructure throughout the Kingdom.

According to H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister, Minister of Public Works and Transport, the bridge will be constructed by Shanghai Construction Company (SCG) and technically supervised by Guangzhou Wanan Technical Consulting Company for a period of 42 months.

Connecting roads of 31.69 kilometres long and four intermediate bridges with a total length of 384 metres are also part of the project, he added.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of Cambodia-China diplomatic ties and the Cambodia-China Friendship Year.

