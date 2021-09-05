COVID-19: 138 Imported Cases among 422 New Infections

Cambodia registered 422 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this morning, of which 138 were imported, pointed out a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The tally thus increased to 94,839, including 15,647 imported cases, the same source added.

Besides, it continued, there were 376 new recoveries, but 13 new deaths; bringing the total recovered and death cases in the Kingdom to 90,273 and 1,950, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press