COVID-19: 423 New Cases, Tally 84,262

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health this morning reported 423 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), of which 67 were imported and the rest were community cases linked to the Feb. 20 incident.

The national counts thus rose to 84,262, including 12,502 imported cases, pointed out the ministry’s press release.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health recorded 541 newly recovered patients, but 20 new deaths; bringing the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom to 78,972 and 1,654, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press