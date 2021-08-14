USAID-funded Keo Seima Conservation Project Completed Successfully

The three-year Keo Seima Conservation Project (KSCP), funded by USAID, has been completed successfully.

On Aug. 12, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and project partners held an online workshop to mark the successful completion of the project, under the presidency of H.E. Sao Sopheap, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Environment.

According to WCS, during the event, key project achievements were presented focusing on collaborative conservation efforts to improve biodiversity conservation and ecosystem health, sustainable and equitable economic opportunities, community livelihoods, and natural capital reinvestment, and to strengthen inclusive landscape governance in KSWS in the Eastern Plains, Cambodia.

A key aim of USAID programmes is to ensure long-term benefits, beyond the life of the project, continued the same source, adding that the support of the KSCP to the successful implementation of the KSWS REDD+ project will ensure all of the above outcomes continue and expand into the future.

KSCP is a successful three-year collaboration between USAID, WCS, the communities around the Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary, the Ministry of Environment, local authorities, and other development partners, said USAID Cambodia on its official Facebook page.

Through this project, it added, USAID helped to avoid more than 1.6 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, which helped Cambodia meet its national greenhouse gas emission reduction goals while also generating revenues from the sale of carbon credits.

