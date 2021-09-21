COVID-19: 612 New Cases, 13 New Deaths, but 460 Recovered Patients

A total of 612 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Cambodia this morning; the national counts thus increased to 104,094.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, 78 of the new infections were imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Furthermore, the pandemic has claimed 13 more lives, but 460 more patients have successfully recovered; bringing the total death and cured cases in Cambodia to 2,109 and 97,227, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

