COVID-19: 981 New Cases; 259 Imported

A total of 981 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Cambodia this morning, of which 259 were imported, pointed out the Ministry of Health in a press release.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom now jumped to 60,959, including 4,554 imported cases, the same source added.

Meanwhile, the ministry registered 815 new recoveries and 21 new deaths; bringing the total number of cured cases to 52,475 and the death toll to 902.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press