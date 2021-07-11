Senior Health Officials Re-appeal for More Individual Participation to Contain COVID-19

Senior health officials of Cambodia and World Health Organisation (WHO) have expressed their concern over the current COVID-19 situation in Cambodia, re-urging for more participation of each individual in containing and preventing the pandemic. “We are worrying about passing the red line if people is still relaxing preventive measures. We must act responsibly together now to revert the situation. A large scale community transmission is in front of us now if less action by individual and family, and NPIs (Nonpharmaceutical Interventions) implementations,” twitted last night H.E. Dr. Or Vandine, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and Chairwoman of National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination.

For her part, Dr. Li Ailan, WHO Representative in Cambodia, shared the same insight stressing that Cambodia is headed toward large-scale community transmission and overwhelmed hospital critical care capacity unless all individual and social measures are being implemented urgently, responsibility and effectively now.

“Cambodia has been working tirelessly in fighting COVID-19, including new variants. Unfortunately, there is no good sign of slowing transmission. The weekly average cases and deaths are still increasing. The existing measures are not sufficient and new interventions are needed,” she added on her twitter last night.

Since early this month, the daily cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia were recorded at almost 1,000. As of this morning, the tally reached 60,959, of which 52,475 have recovered with 902 deaths.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press