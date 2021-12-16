COVID-19: Only 7 New Cases Reported in Cambodia

Cambodia registered only 7 new infections of COVID-19; bringing the tally to 120,397, pointed out a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

According to the same source, these are PCR test results, one of which was imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Besides, the ministry announced the recovery of 13 new patients, but 3 new deaths (1 of them has not been vaccinated); the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom thus stood at 116,759 and 2,998, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press