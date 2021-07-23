DALI University Scholarships Opened for Cambodian Students

DALI University of the People’s Republic of China is granting scholarships for Cambodian students interested in pursuing undergraduate degree for the academic year 2021-2022.

The opening was circulated recently by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, noting that it offers ten seats for high performing Cambodian students.

Awarded students will receive full support for accommodation fee and some stipend during their studies in China.

The application is opened from July 20 to Aug. 24, 2021, and detailed information could be accessed at https://bit.ly/3zl0l5m.

According to the Cambodian Students Association in the People’s Republic of China, there are over 2,000 Cambodian studying in the country, and about 300 graduated annually.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press