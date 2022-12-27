Digital Transformation Helps Promote Sustainable Agriculture Development

The application of science and technology in agriculture production and sales has helped create positive impacts for the industry, contributing to prompting sustainable agriculture development and improving the life for farmers.

Digital transformation is considered one of feasible measures to improve the quality of agricultural products, thus promoting the consumption of farm produce.

Many businesses and production establishments have equipped smart phones for farmers to enhance connection between production and consumption.

In concentrated fruit-growing areas, many households have registered QR codes and origin traceability stamps on farm produce to improve the value for their products.

However, experts said more efforts and engagement of relevant sectors are needed for promoting digital transformation in agricultural production, adding that measures should be mapped out to help farmers sell products in the harvest season or in the peak season.

Grab is one of the businesses that are operating proactively in supporting farmers in selling products.

Since early 2020, it has cooperated with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance to support farmers and cooperatives in promoting their digital transformation capacity.

Through training activities, members of over 800 cooperatives have been equipped with knowledge and skills on technology application and e-commerce to more effectively connect with consumers and promote the sale of products, thus increasing revenue.

This is expected to minimise inventory when the crops are bountiful.

Along with training programmes, Grab has upheld its strength of marketing in e-commerce to help cooperative promote their farm produce in Grab App.

In the fruit festival in summer 2022, it organised communication activities to popularise products to consumer.

Localities and businesses in the Mekong Delta region have cooperated with travel bloggers to introduce products of fruit gardens, thus attracting young people.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press