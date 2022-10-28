Draft 3-Year Rolling Public Investment Programme 2023-2025 Approved

The Cambodian cabinet ministers this morning approved the draft Three-Year Rolling Public Investment Programme (PIP) 2023-2025, said H.E. Phay Siphan, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit.

According to the draft, he continued, the total capital for the PIP 2023-2025 is about US$3,067 million annually.

There are in total 663 projects, including 189 ongoing projects that require a capital of US$5,106 million and 474 projects for the National Development Strategic Plan 2023-2025 which need a capital of US$4,115 million.

Some 43.6% of the total PIP expenditure is for the implementation of projects in the economic sector, 37.4 percent for infrastructure, 13.4% for social affairs, and 5.6 percent for services and inter-sectoral programmes.

“Based on a common vision framework that defines the indispensable role of investment in driving economic growth, we can conclude that ensuring a public investment programme that will contribute to promoting the national economic growth as a whole as well as being a policy tool for turning national priorities into reality is very necessary in the process of formulating socio-economic development policies,” the draft underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press