Driving Score Deduction on Mobile App Underway

Competent ministry and concerned authorities have gathered to discuss the introduction of driving score deduction app to further promote traffic safety.

The recent discussion meeting was chaired by H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport, also Permanent Vice Chairman of National Road Safety Committee (NRSC), the NRSC vice chairman, and General Neth Savoeun, National Police Chief of Cambodia.

According to the update from the meeting, a technical working group of the Department of Information and Public Relations of Ministry of Public Works and Transport is on the right track in developing the app.

Once completed, the system will enable traffic police officers to automatically deduct driving score, with information sent instantly to licence issuing centre and licence owner who violates the traffic law.

The Law on Roald Traffic requires driver to have 12 scores, and the number of score will be deducted if the driver violates the traffic law.

If the driver runs out of the score due to the deduction, the driver licence will expire and he or she will need to re-sit for driving exam to regain the score at most six months after expiry date.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press