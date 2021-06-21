COVID-19: Daily Cases Jump to 735; Tally 43,446

The daily new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia reached 735 this morning; bringing the tally to 43,446.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, of the new infections, 27 are imported and the rest are locally transmitted cases linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

Meanwhile, 514 more patients have successfully been cured; the total recovered cases in the Kingdom rose to 38,003.

Besides, 10 new deaths were recorded; the death toll thus increased to 441.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press