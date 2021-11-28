Foreign Direct Investment in Cambodia Up 9.6 percent in First Semester

Cambodia attracted new foreign direct investment (FDI) of US$39 billion in capital at the end of the first semester of this year, a year-on-year increase of 9.6 percent, the National Bank of Cambodia’s statistics showed on Saturday.

China was the largest source of registered FDI with US$17.3 billion or 44.2 percent of the total registered investment capital among countries with newly licensed investment projects in Cambodia during the period.

South Korea and Vietnam were placed second and third with registered capital of US4.1 billion and US$2.5 billion, respectively.

Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, the UK, Canada, and the U.S. were also among the top investment countries in Cambodia.

The licensed FDI covered mainly the areas of finance, manufacturing, real estate, hotel and restaurant, agriculture, electricity, and construction.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press